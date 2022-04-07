Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report Against The Celtics

Bucks Injury Report Against The Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Celtics can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the contest as the the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-30 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17294519_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar57 seconds ago
USATSI_17761683_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors Game On Thursday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17485285_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18033830_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Exchanges Words With A Knicks Fan

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17776605_168388303_lowres
News

The Bucks Are Waiving A Veteran Player

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Responds To LeBron's Viral Quote

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18033827_168388303_lowres
News

The Knicks Collapse At Home Against The Nets

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Fans Are Freaking Out About This Viral Quote

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago