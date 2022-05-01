Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Khris Middleton got injured in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, and he has not played in a game since.

The former All-Star is arguably the team's best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He has been ruled out for Game 1 of the second-round due to a left knee MCL sprain.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks crushed the Bulls in the first-round of the playoffs, and while they did not sweep them, they won the series in just five games.

Several of the games were also blowouts.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA title and this year they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and are coming off sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

The Nets are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so the commanding sweep was very impressive by the Celtics.

-Related stories on NBA basketball