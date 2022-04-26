Skip to main content

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Surprising Injury Reports For Game 5

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Game 5 on Tuesday in Tennessee.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Tennessee on Tuesday evening. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 9:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Grizzlies have two players on the injury report, while the Timberwolves have nobody on their injury report. 

Two players (and not stars) being on the injury report for the Grizzlies is impressive this late in the season. 

Even more impressive, is that the Timberwolves have zero players on their injury report.  

The series is currently knotted up at 2-2, and has seen some wild swings. 

The Timberwolves won the first game, but then lost the following two (including blowing two 20+ point leads at home in Game 3) and then the Timberwolves rallied back to win Game 4 by just one-point. 

Whoever wins Game 5 will have the advantage of 3-2 heading back to Target Center in Minnesota for an elimination game. 

Ja Morant, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards all have a chance win their first playoff series, so it should be an exciting final two (or three) games of the series between two young teams. 

