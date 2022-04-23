Skip to main content

Timberwolves Shocking Injury Report For Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves have nobody on their injury report for Saturday's Game 4 at Target Center against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening, and for the game they have nobody on their injury report. 

This late in the season, there are usually several players banged up on a day-to-day basis, or someone ruled out for the season.   

The Timberwolves enter Game 4 of the first-round with a clean bill of health for all of their players.   

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Grizzlies, but the Timberwolves should have won Game 3.  

They had two different 20+ point leads that they blew, and the Grizzlies won their second straight game in Game 3 on Thursday. 

The Timberwolves had won Game 1 last Saturday afternoon in Tennessee. 

Both teams will likely come out very motivated in Game 4 as the Grizzlies will want to have a commanding 3-1 lead heading back home, and the Timberwolves will want to tie the series up to guarantee a Game 6 at Target Center. 

Game 5 will be played on Tuesday evening in Memphis, Tennessee. 

