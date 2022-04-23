Timberwolves Shocking Injury Report For Game 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening, and for the game they have nobody on their injury report.
This late in the season, there are usually several players banged up on a day-to-day basis, or someone ruled out for the season.
The Timberwolves enter Game 4 of the first-round with a clean bill of health for all of their players.
The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Grizzlies, but the Timberwolves should have won Game 3.
They had two different 20+ point leads that they blew, and the Grizzlies won their second straight game in Game 3 on Thursday.
The Timberwolves had won Game 1 last Saturday afternoon in Tennessee.
Both teams will likely come out very motivated in Game 4 as the Grizzlies will want to have a commanding 3-1 lead heading back home, and the Timberwolves will want to tie the series up to guarantee a Game 6 at Target Center.
Game 5 will be played on Tuesday evening in Memphis, Tennessee.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.