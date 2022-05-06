Suns And Mavs Current Injury Reports For Game 3
The Phoenix Suns will be in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening.
The Suns won the first two games of the series in Arizona.
In the first game, Luka Doncic went off for 45 points, but the Suns won 121-114.
In the second game, Doncic went off for 35 points, but the Suns crushed the Mavs 129-109 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
All of the pressure is now on the Mavs, because a loss on Friday puts them in an 0-3 hole, which no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from.
For Game 3, the two teams have released their initial injury reports.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is ruled out for the Mavs, while Dario Saric has been ruled out for the Suns.
Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
They finished the regular season this year as the top seed in the Western Conference and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.
