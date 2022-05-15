Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 7.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Arizona, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns will be without Dario Saric and the Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr.

Neither player has played in the series, so the two teams remain with a clean injury report for the game so far.

The winner of the series will advance to the Western Conference to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series, so they have just been waiting to see who will win this series.

The Suns are the first seed, so if they move on they will have home-court advantage in the next round.

However, the Warriros are the third seed, while the Mavs are the fourth seed, so the Warriors would have home-court advantage over the Mavs in the next round.



