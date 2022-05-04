Suns Current Injury Report For Game 2 Against Mavs

The Phoenix Suns have announced their initial injury report for Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening in Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

For the game, the Suns have released their initial injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Dario Saric is the only player on the injury report for the Suns, and he has been out for the entire season due to an ACL tear.

Therefore, the Suns have eventually no players on their injury report for Game 2.

The Suns have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Monday night by a score of 121-114.

Last season, the Suns broke a ten-year playoff drought to make the NBA Finals.

During the 2020 offseason the Suns had traded for Chris Paul, and the trip to the Finals was the first of his career (and the first time Devin Booker had ever made the NBA Playoffs).

This season, the Suns finished as the top seed in the Western Conference, and they had the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Mavs, they are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

The Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round, while the Mavs beat the Utah Jazz.

