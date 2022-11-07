Skip to main content
Trae Young's Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

Trae Young is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Georgia, but their best player is listed on the injury report for the game.

All-Star point guard Trae Young is questionable (shin).  

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Trae Young (right shin soreness): Questionable Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

Young is currently averaging 28.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest to start the start (he has also yet to miss a game). 

On Saturday night, he had 34 points, one rebound, ten assists, one steal and one block in a 124-121 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Hawks have gotten out to an excellent start to the year, as they are 6-3 in their first nine games. 

They have wins over the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons (twice), Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Pelicans.

On Oct. 29, they lost to the Bucks in Wisconsin by a score of 123-115.

However, Young erupted for 42 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Bucks come into the game as the best team in the NBA to start the season.

They are a perfect 9-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons (twice), Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is probable for Monday, has been off to a sensational start.

The two-time MVP is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

