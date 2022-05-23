SHOCKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and for the game the Heat will be without one of their best players.
2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro has been ruled out for the game due to a groin injury, according to a tweet from the team.
Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."
Herro averaged over 20 points per game in the regular season, and was arguably the best bench player in the entire NBA.
The Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are up 2-1 in the series against the Celtics.
They are just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.