Star Player Ruled Out For Game 4

Tyler Herro has been ruled out (groin) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and for the game the Heat will be without one of their best players.

2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro has been ruled out for the game due to a groin injury, according to a tweet from the team.

Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."

Herro averaged over 20 points per game in the regular season, and was arguably the best bench player in the entire NBA.

The Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are up 2-1 in the series against the Celtics.

They are just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.

