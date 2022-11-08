Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls will have one of their best players available when they host the Toronto Raptors in Illinois at the United Center.

Zach LaVine, who missed the game on Sunday between the two teams, will be available for Monday night.

Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (injury management) will play Monday."

The Bulls lost on Sunday in Canada against the Raptors by a score of 113-104.

Fred VanVleet was the star of the game scoring 30 points and dishing out 11 assists.

The Bulls are now 5-6 in the 11 games they have played this season.

LaVine has missed four of those games because he had knee surgery over the offseason.

In the seven games he's played in, the former UCLA star is averaging 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

DeMar DeRozan has led the way for the Bulls to start the season.

The five-time NBA All-Star has played in all 11 games and is averaging 25.1 points per contest on 50.8% shooting from the field.

In Friday's loss against the Boston Celtics, he had 46 points (without making a three-pointer).

This is his second season with the Bulls (last season, he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest and started in the All-Star Game).

As for the Raptors, they come into the night with a 6-4 record in their first ten games.

They are 4-1 in five games at home but 2-3 on the road.

The Bulls are 3-2 in the five games they have played at home.