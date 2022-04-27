Skip to main content

2 Superstars Ruled Out For Pelicans-Suns Game 5

Zion Williamson and Devin Booker remain ruled out for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.

The New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, and for the game two superstars remain ruled out.  

Devin Booker (Suns) and Zion Williamson (Pelicans) will not play in the contest. 

NBA's official injury report 

Williamson has yet to play in a game so far this season, while Booker hurt his hamstring in Game 2 and has not played since.  

The series is tied up at 2-2, which is very impressive for the Pelicans considering they snuck into the playoffs as the ninth seed, but won their two games in the play-in tournament agains the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. 

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and had the best regular season record in the NBA by a mile this season. 

As for the Pelicans, they had Williamson last season and he was an All-Star but the team missed the postseason. 

The team traded for C.J. McCollum earlier this season, and the veteran shooting guard has been perfect for them. 

In addition, Brandon Ingram has played like a borderline superstar in the playoffs. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

