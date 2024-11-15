Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Nets-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, Jalen Brunson is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 24.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (ankle) listed probable for Friday."
The Knicks are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 124-123.
Brunson finished the loss with 24 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 9/20 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After Friday's game, the Nets and Knicks will face off (again) on Sunday in Manhattan.
As for the Nets, they enter the evening with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Most recently, they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 139-114.
Ziaire Williams led the team with 23 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 8/14 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.
The Nets are 2-4 in their six games on the road, while the Knicks are 2-2 in their first four games at home.