Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Indiana to face off against the Pacers.
For the game, the Heat will be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.
Butler has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.
Via The Miami Heat on Thursday: "#MIAvsIND INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Pacers.
Nikola Jovic (nasal fracture) is available."
Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 15.4% from the three-point range in eight games.
The six-time NBA All-Star is in his sixth season playing for Miami.
He has led them to the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on Thursday: "Jimmy Butler (ankle) again out for the Heat tomorrow vs. Pacers. He remains in Indy with the team rehabbing from his ankle sprain."
The Heat are 4-6 in their first ten games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons (in overtime) by a score of 123-121.
On Sunday, the Heat and Pacers will face off (again) in Indiana.
The Pacers are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 94-90.