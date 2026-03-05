Giannis Antetokounmpo Bluntly Questions Bucks’ Spirit After Frustration Bubbles Over in Loss

Time is running out for the Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to recognize that.

Milwaukee lost its fourth straight game on Wednesday night, dropping to 26–35 on the year after a 131–113 defeat at the hands of the Hawks. It’s a disappointing losing streak for the Bucks given they’re several games out of the play-in tournament but especially so in light of Antetokounmpo’s return. The two-time MVP came back on March 2 after an extended injury absence and hasn’t been able to turn the tide; his team has lost by a combined 45 points in the last two games with Antetokounmpo on a minutes restriction.

Wednesday’s loss was particularly painful given Atlanta was four games ahead of Milwaukee for the final play-in tournament spot entering the night. After the loss, the Bucks now face a five-game gap they must overcome in order to qualify for postseason play. Antetokounmpo’s frustration about it all was evident during the game itself, when he received a technical foul for spiking the ball against the stanchion late in the fourth quarter.

Giannis received a tech after this frustrated moment vs. Atlanta 😳 pic.twitter.com/jeo4KVR4Lg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2026

“I was a little bit frustrated,” Antetokounmpo said of the moment afterwards, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. “When you’re down 11 or 12, you just gotta play smarter, try to get the best shot possible, be in the right spot. At the end of the day, we all have to be on the same page of what we’re trying to get, and I was just … I was just frustrated, that’s it.”

It was also evident postgame. Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters and bluntly questioned his team’s spirit, asking whether they were going to “wave the white flag” on the season or muster up a final, unlikely push for the postseason.

“I feel like we have the answers,” the Greek superstar said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I feel like the team is extremely talented. We have guys that can put the ball on the floor. Guys can put the ball in the basket. At the end of the day it’s like, where’s your spirit? What are you playing for? And that’s what we gotta decide. Like, are we going to wave the white flag or are we gonna come together in the last 21 games and try to play hard and try to make a push here?

“And it started tonight. I think Atlanta was the team above us and a game like this counts for two and I feel like we came out and we set the tone, we were shooting 60% from the field, but after that we just fell flat.”

The harsh truth the Bucks must face is that, no matter how talented they may or may not be, this season is close to being over. As noted by Antetokounmpo there’s a shade over 20 games left in the year. That’s just enough time to pile up wins and climb the standings if teams above them stumble. But it has to happen right now. If Milwaukee gets to the 15-game mark and still remain five or so games out of the playoff picture there is very little chance of a playoff berth.

That could end up being a problem beyond the obvious disappointment of a lost season.

The pressure is on for the Bucks to make the playoffs after Giannis trade rumors

The first half of the Bucks’ season was riddled with Antetokounmpo trade rumors, rumors that finally died after the team opted to hang onto the superstar forward; he celebrated that development by tweeting out the famous gif fromThe Wolf Of Wall Street. But it’s a temporary death. The saga is far from over, especially if Milwaukee can’t make an unlikely turnaround in the last five weeks of the season.

Reporting across the league has suggested many believe an Antetokounmpo trade will be revisited this offseason. But as the Greek superstar hasn’t outright demanded a trade (as he continues to remind everybody), there’s no guarantee he’ll get moved even if Milwaukee holds trade talks again. Part of the motivation for refusing to move him midseason was to give the franchise another few months to convince Antetokounmpo he can still compete for a title despite how many losses piled up in the first stretch of the year.

That isn’t going so well, obviously. While the Bucks managed to rip off a pretty decent stretch of wins around the All-Star break despite Antetokoumpo suffering another calf strain, the floundering we’ve seen since his return suggests that was “fool’s gold,” as Bobby Portis called it after Wednesday’s loss.

It’s been clear for months the Bucks will not be a contender for this year’s NBA title. This last stretch of the season is to prove to Antetokounmpo that can change. The clock is ticking for Milwaukee to do so.

