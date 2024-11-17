Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Nets-Knicks Game
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will face off in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks could remain without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Saturday: "Knicks are listing Miles McBride (left knee) and Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee contusion) as questionable for tomorrow vs BKN."
Towns is averaging 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 50.8% from the three-point range in his first 11 games with New York.
The Knicks are 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Nets (also at home) by a score of 124-122.
Jalen Brunson led the team with 37 points, three rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range.
Following Brooklyn, the Knicks will resume action on Monday evening when they host the Washington Wizards.
As for the Nets, they are 5-8 in their first 13 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Knicks, the Nets will resume action on Tuesday evening when they return home to host the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.