NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About The Boston Celtics
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 118-84 to win their first-round series 4-1.
Before the game (on April 30), NBA Champion Nick Young sent out a post on X with a bold claim about the Celtics (and the Los Angeles Clippers).
Young's post had 1,600 likes and over 200,000 impressions.
Via Young: "Only team that can beat Boston in the clippers"
The Celtics have made the Eastern Conference Finals in five out of the previous seven seasons.
All-Star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have established themselves among the best duos in the entire NBA.
In addition, they added Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday over the offseason.
They finished the regular season with a 64-18 record (which was also the best record in the NBA).
However (on April 30), after Young's post, Porzingis got injured.
Last season, the Celtics lost to the Heat in the Eastern Confernece Finals.
They reached the NBA Finals in 2022, but have not been able to win a title since the 2008 season.
As for the Clippers, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
They are also dealing with an injury, as Leonard has missed each of the previous two games.
Young most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he appeared in four games for the Denver Nuggets.
He won the 2018 NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors.