BREAKING: Massive Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update During Celtics-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Miami Heat (in Florida) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis got injured.
Porzingis has seven points and three rebounds while shooting 1/5 from the field in 14 minutes of playing time.
Via The Boston Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update at Miami:
Kristaps Porzingis (right calf tightness) - DOUBTFUL TO RETURN"
ESPN's Tim Bontemps added more details.
Via Bontemps: "Kristaps Porzingis is walking off the court and to the locker room immediately after coming up lame making a move with the ball.
Put his head over his jersey as he walked off his court and went to the locker room."
Following Bontemps, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided a significant update.
Via Wojnarowski: "Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right calf) will undergo imaging on Tuesday but early indications are that he hasn’t sustained an Achilles injury, sources tell ESPN."
Porzingis is one of the team's best players, and is averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 64-18 record.
They currently have a 2-1 lead over the Heat.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Magic or the Cavs.