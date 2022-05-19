Charles Barkley Rips Shaq On TNT

Skip to main content

VIRAL: "You Were Riding On Dwyane And Kobe's Coattails" Charles Barkley Rips Shaq

Basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal had a heated discussion on the NBA on TNT before the Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks. Barkley made a bold claim about O'Neal's titles with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in California for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, and the NBA on TNT held their show outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco.  

During the show, Basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal got into a very heated argument.  

Things got so heated that Barkley made a bold claim about O'Neal's four NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers (three) and Miami Heat (one).  

"You were riding on Dwyane and Kobe's coattails," Barkley said to O'Neal. 

Barkley was pointing out the fact that Kobe Bryant was with O'Neal for his three titles with the Lakers, and Dwyane Wade was with O'Neal for his fourth title with the Heat. 

The Warriors won the first game of the series in a blowout by a score of 112-87, so they now have a 1-0 lead in the series. 

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will be played on Friday night back in California.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

