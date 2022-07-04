BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols.

Hornets PR: "SUMMER LEAGUE INJURY UPDATE: @hornets Forward LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols."

Ball is on their summer league roster for the second straight season.

He was the team's fifth leading scorer in the summer league last season (9.6 points per game).

However, he did not end up making the 15-man roster.

He is the younger brother of Lonzo, who is the point guard for the Chicago Bulls (and was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers).

In addition, he is the older brother of LaMelo, who is the franchise cornerstone for the Hornets.

Ball went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he is currently 23-years-old.

