Skip to main content
BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).

On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols.  

Hornets PR: "SUMMER LEAGUE INJURY UPDATE: @hornets Forward LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols."

Ball is on their summer league roster for the second straight season.  

He was the team's fifth leading scorer in the summer league last season (9.6 points per game). 

However, he did not end up making the 15-man roster. 

He is the younger brother of Lonzo, who is the point guard for the Chicago Bulls (and was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers). 

In addition, he is the older brother of LaMelo, who is the franchise cornerstone for the Hornets. 

Ball went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he is currently 23-years-old. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18141588_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12620207_168388303_lowres
News

Latest Report: Are The Warriors A Real Possibility For Kevin Durant?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13442095_168388303_lowres
News

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12421118_168388303_lowres
News

Blake Griffin Still Remains A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Bring Back Serge Ibaka

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513630_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

Zach LaVine Made A Huge Decision About His Future With Chicago

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18240425_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago