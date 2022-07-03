Victor Oladipo's Viral Tweet On Friday

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat on a 1-year, $11 million contract.

Charania: "Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

After the news came out, Oladipo sent out a tweet with a photo, and the post has gone viral on Twitter.

The two-time NBA All-Star was on the verge of becoming one of the top guards in the entire NBA when he was on the Indiana Pacers.

However, he had several serious injuries which stunted his growth, but he had a solid season last year helping the Heat make the Eastern Conference Finals.

The former Indiana Hoosier averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7, so they were just one win away from making the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

Oladipo was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Related stories on NBA basketball