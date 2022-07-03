Victor Oladipo's Viral Tweet On Friday

Skip to main content
Victor Oladipo's Viral Tweet After Re-Signing With The Heat

Victor Oladipo's Viral Tweet After Re-Signing With The Heat

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Victor Oladipo re-signed with the Miami Heat. The veteran guard sent out a tweet that went viral after he re-signed. The Heat had a fantastic season, but they lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Victor Oladipo re-signed with the Miami Heat. The veteran guard sent out a tweet that went viral after he re-signed. The Heat had a fantastic season, but they lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat on a 1-year, $11 million contract. 

Charania: "Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

After the news came out, Oladipo sent out a tweet with a photo, and the post has gone viral on Twitter.

The two-time NBA All-Star was on the verge of becoming one of the top guards in the entire NBA when he was on the Indiana Pacers.  

However, he had several serious injuries which stunted his growth, but he had a solid season last year helping the Heat make the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The former Indiana Hoosier averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. 

The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7, so they were just one win away from making the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.  

Oladipo was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. 

He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18158635_168388303_lowres
News

Victor Oladipo's Viral Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18569349_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Star Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Made A Trade

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17858531_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet About Adrian Wojnarowski And Shams Charania

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18176231_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Anderson Signs With Minnesota Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16787630_168388303_lowres
News

Tom Brady And Anthony Edwards' Viral Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18243307_168388303_lowres
News

Jalen Brunson's 2 Viral Tweets After Signing With The Knicks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18040213_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Rockets And 76ers Are Reportedly Working On A Trade

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago