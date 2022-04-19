2021-22 NBA Awards Media Poll: Sixth Man of the Year

Over the last few weeks, the NBA awards have been a hot topic of discussion around the NBA world.

The three finalists for each award were announced on Sunday, but SI Fastbreak has collected data from NBA media members around the country covering both the league at-large and individual teams.

These media members were asked to vote on their Top-3 for Sixth Man of the Year this season with the voting process working as follows:

5 points for every first-place vote

3 points for every second-place vote

1 points for every third-place vote

Here is SI Fastbreak’s official voting results for the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year:

Official results from SI Fastbreak NBA Media Awards Polling 2021-22 - 6th Man

Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Herro - Miami Heat

All season long, Tyler Herro has seemed to be the favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year and he finished well at the top of the voting seen above. Herro received 19 of the 20 possible first-place votes and 98 of the possible 100 total points.

Compared to his second season in the league last year, Tyler Herro really stepped up for the Miami Heat this year and has played his role off-the-bench to perfection.

Averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and shooting 39.9% from deep over the course of the regular season, Herro emerged as one of the best offensive weapons on the Heat’s roster.

He finished just behind Jimmy Butler on the team in scoring during the regular season and while he is not in the starting lineup, Tyler Herro has turned himself into one of the most impactful rotational players in the entire league.

Kevin Love and Cameron Johnson have also been two key bench players for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns, respectively, this season.

Many expected Love’s role to be very minimal with the Cavaliers this year given the drama that surrounded him and the team last year, but he has really embraced being the “Sixth Man” for Cleveland and helped them reach the Play-In Tournament this season.

As for Cameron Johnson, he is the best bench player on the best team in the league and at just 26-years-old, he is going to continue being a problem off-the-bench for many years to come.

Last year’s recipient of the Sixth Man of the Year award in Jordan Clarkson finished fourth in the mock polling, receiving just four total votes.

Tyler Herro has been the best bench player in the NBA all season long and he will likely run away with the award when the real results come out.

