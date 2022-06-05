2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Celtics at Warriors Game 2 on Sunday

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals this past Thursday was full of emotions and full of elite-level play. If there is one thing we learned from this game, it is that we actually have the best two teams in the league playing one another with a title on the line!

In the first quarter, Stephen Curry put up 21 points on 6-8 shooting from three-point range, setting a new NBA Finals record for the most threes made in a single quarter, yet the Golden State Warriors only owned a four-point lead over the Boston Celtics.

Having a solid blend of perimeter shooting and attacking the paint when Golden State would look to settle into their zone defense, the Celtics were able to withstand Curry's barrage from deep early on.

Holding a two-point lead at halftime with Jayson Tatum really struggling to get going offensively in the first-half, the Celtics were definitely feeling good about the position they were in on Thursday. However, the Warriors did what they do best and came out firing in the third-quarter.

Going 6-11 from three-point range and getting contributions from everyone, the Warriors pulled ahead by as many as 15 points and they outscored the Celtics 38-24 in the third to take a 12-point lead into the final quarter of play.

From this point on, Game 1 belonged to the Boston Celtics and they did not look like the same Celtics team that had played the first three quarters of this game. Instead, they became "The Monstars" from Space Jam, as Boston could not miss whatsoever.

In addition to locking in defensively and limiting Golden State’s play on the offensive-end of the floor, the Celtics began the fourth quarter shooting 7-7 from three-point range and they went 9-12 from deep in the fourth quarter altogether.

From Derrick White to Al Horford to Jaylen Brown to Payton Pritchard, nobody was missing for the Celtics, which allowed them to outscore the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter and finish this game off to take Game 1 on the road 120-108.

Stunning, jaw-dropping, shocking, unbelievable… These are all words to describe what happened in the final quarter of Game 1 on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics proved that they are here to play and while the Golden State Warriors entered this series as heavy favorites to win, they are going to have to earn four wins in six games now against a team that has been on a roll lately in order to claim this NBA Finals series!

Throwing an early and shocking first punch in the NBA Finals by taking Game 1 on the road, will the Celtics be able to pull off yet another mind-blowing road win or will the Warriors even this series up 1-1 before heading to Boston for Games 3 and 4?

The NBA Finals are here and this is everything you need to know as to how to watch Sunday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors

WHO : Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-1)

: Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-1) WHAT : 2022 NBA Finals - Game 1 (Celtics lead series 1-0)

: 2022 NBA Finals - Game 1 (Celtics lead series 1-0) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 5

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 5 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : ABC

: ABC Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Warriors

The Celtics and Warriors faced off twice during the regular season with each team winning on the road.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Celtics finished the regular season ranking second in defensive rating and first in opponent’s points per game (104.5).

Golden State is 40-11 at home this season and Boston is 31-20 on the road, including the postseason.

The Warriors are 9-1 at home this postseason, the Celtics are 8-2 on the road.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 63.7 points per game in the playoffs this year.

This is the Warriors sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons. They are just the fourth NBA team and twelfth franchise amongst the four major sports (NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB) to play in the championship series/game six times in an eight-year span, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Jayson Tatum has recorded 400 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 50 three pointers in these playoffs, becoming the youngest player (24) to record such numbers in a single postseason.

What Happened In Game 2?

June 2, 2022 - Celtics 120, Warriors 108

After leading by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors were outscored 40-16 by the Celtics in the final quarter of play, resulting in a massive come from behind victory for Boston in Game 1 of this NBA Finals series. Al Horford and Derrick White were masterful in this one, combining to shoot 11-16 from three-point range, each making season-highs from beyond-the-arc. Boston made their first seven threes in the fourth quarter. The Warriors’ offense went ice cold in the final quarter of play, as they shot just 7-17 from the floor.

Key Stats From Game 2:

Golden State went 19-45 (42.2%) and Boston went 21-41 (51.2%) from three-point range in Game 1.

The Warriors turned the ball over 14 times, resulting in 21 points for the Celtics. Boston turned the ball over 13 times that resulted in 10 points for Golden State.

The Celtics recorded 33 assists on a total of 43 made shots (76.7%), whereas the Warriors recorded 24 assists on a total of 39 made shots (61.5%).

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Robert Williams III (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - QUESTIONABLE, Gary Payton II (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.1 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds C Robert Williams III (Q), 6-8 center: 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 4-point favorites over the Celtics as of Sunday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 215.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors have four consecutive wins in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and since 2015, they have a 4-1 record in the second game of the Finals.

The Boston Celtics were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA during the regular season, ranking second in defensive rating and being the only team to have all five starters receive at least one vote for NBA All-Defensive Team honors.

The Warriors offensive rating of 116.0 in the 2022 NBA playoffs ranks first in the league, as does their 114.1 points per game in the postseason.

The Celtics defensive rating of 105.7 in the 2022 NBA playoffs ranks second in the league and their 101.4 points allowed per game in the postseason ranks third.

Stephen Curry’s 6 made three-pointers in the first quarter of Game 1 on Thursday set a new NBA Finals record for most threes made in a single quarter.

Al Horford (6) and Derrick White (5) both made season-highs from three-point range in Game 1 for Boston.

Golden State is 46-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Boston is 53-17 this season when they hold their opponents to 110 points or less.

The Celtics and Warriors have played a total of 24 playoff games and four playoff series all-time, winning all four meetings. The Celtics are 17-7 against the Warriors in the playoffs, including this year, but they have only faced them as the Philadelphia Warriors in 1958, 1960, 1962 and the San Francisco Warriors in 1964.

Related stories on 2022 NBA Finals