2022 NBA Free Agency: Notable Names Still Available Ahead Of Training Camp

You never know what to expect during the NBA offseason and this offseason, a lot happened.

From drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets in regards to their superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Utah Jazz trading their stars and entering a rebuild to multiple contending teams upgrading their talent, the 2022-23 season is shaping up to be a very competitive year.

Free agency has played a huge part in what has transpired this offseason and while there were not many big names available this summer, a ton of money was spent by all 30 teams in the NBA.

Over $1.5 billion was given out in new contracts, headlined by Bradley Beal (5yr/$251M), Zach LaVine (5yr/$215M), Deandre Ayton (4yr/$132M) and Jalen Brunson (4yr/$104M) seeing the most money in new deals.

Not many teams around the league are still looking to fill some roster spots ahead of the start of training camp at the end of September, however, there are still a ton of notable players that remain available this offseason.

Who knows whether or not they will be on a roster to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, but here are several key talents who still find themselves as free agents early on in September.

Carmelo Anthony - Forward

A ten-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA forward and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, it is quite a disappointment to still see Carmelo Anthony available in free agency.

Anthony has been the epitome of consistent his entire career and while he may not be the All-Star he once was, the veteran has proven that he is more than capable of being a key bench talent in this league.

Preparing for his 20th NBA season, Carmelo Anthony has been linked to the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in recent weeks, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers. It would be very shocking to not see Carmelo on a roster when the 2022-23 season begins.

LaMarcus Aldridge - Forward/Center

Retiring on April 15, 2021 due to health concerns arising from an irregular heartbeat, LaMarcus Aldridge re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets on September 3, 2021 and continued what should be a future Hall of Fame career.

This past season with the Nets, Aldridge played in a total of 47 games and averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.0% from the floor. Still a competitor that can play either the power forward or center positions off-the-bench, Aldridge is definitely a free agent that many contending teams should consider signing if they need frontcourt depth.

Not to mention, he could end up being a valuable addition for a younger team that could use some veteran leadership.

Blake Griffin - Forward

Blake Griffin has been with the Brooklyn Nets the last two seasons and while he has regressed a lot over the years due to some knee and lower leg injuries, Griffin is still a smart, high IQ player. Being able to play on the perimeter offensively is what makes Griffin an intriguing big man option and he is an underrated passer as well.

What makes Blake Griffin still a viable addition for a contending team is the fact that he gives it his all defensively and seems to pick up at least one charge on defense every night he plays. Scoring-wise, we should not expect big numbers from Griffin, but there is no reason why he cannot contribute 15-20 minutes per game off-the-bench at a high-level on a playoff contending roster.

Dennis Schroder - Guard

Say what you want about him, but Dennis Schroder is a fantastic, poised point guard that understands not only how to score off-the-dribble, but how to make plays for others. Whether he was his team’s “sixth man” or their starting point guard, Schroder has always been the same player throughout his career and while he has demanded a lot of money in the past, it is really puzzling to not see him on an NBA roster right now.

There are still some teams in this league that could still use a starting-caliber point guard and when you compare Schroder to other point guards around the league, you could make an argument that talent-wise, he is better than a vast majority of them.

Competing in the FIBA Basketball World Cup right now for his home country Germany, Schroder will hopefully get another opportunity in the NBA ahead of the start of training camps because he is too good of a talent to be watching games from his house.

Eric Bledsoe - Guard

Beginning the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Eric Bledsoe was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the trade deadline in a deal that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles.

Now, Bledsoe finds himself as a free agent after being waived by Portland on July 6. The 32-year-old combo guard has always been regarded as a solid defender and playmaker with the ball in his hands. For his career, Eric Bledsoe has about a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio, which is not great, but at the same time, not terrible either.

Coming off of an Achilles injury that only allowed him to play in 54 games this past season, it is unknown if Bledsoe will get another chance in the NBA. He could very well be a mid-season addition if a team winds up dealing with some injuries.

Montrezl Harrell - Forward/Center

Having his felony drug trafficking charge dropped to a misdemeanor recently, Montrezl Harrell may finally receive some interest ahead of the start of training camps. The former 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year has played with the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets over the last three seasons and is a “bruiser-like” big man in the paint.

Having the ability to play either the power forward or center position, Harrell is a versatile frontcourt option that is always regarded as being a “burst of energy” in his bench role. Playing in a combined 71 games this past year with the Wizards and Hornets, Harrell averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 64.5% from the floor.

The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers are four teams who could use some more frontcourt depth and could consider signing Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Lou Williams - Guard

Arguably the best bench player of all-time, Lou Williams is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and still has a little bit left to give late in his career. Now 35-year-old, Williams is still a scoring threat off-the-bench and has always been a consistent three-point shooting threat his entire career.

Playing in 56 games this past year with the Atlanta Hawks, Williams only averaged 6.3 points and 1.9 assists per game, but he did shoot 39.1% from the floor and 36.3% from three-point range. A sturdy, experienced guard, Williams can still be a key bench talent a competitive team could look to store on their bench for late in the season.

Dwight Howard - Center

It was very surprising not to see Dwight Howard on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, but not receiving this recognition should not take away from the fact that he is one of the greatest centers in the history of basketball. An eight-time All-Star, five-time rebound champion and five-time All-Defensive big man, Howard has been a reliable secondary talent since taking a step back late in his career.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Howard has averaged 6.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and has shot 64.3% from the floor in 198 total games, 35 of which he has started in. Whether he is to come off-the-bench or be his team’s starting big man, Dwight Howard is still a viable frontcourt option at 36-years-old.

Whether or not he wants to return for a 19th NBA season or retire is unknown at this time and his pending decision likely depends on if there is interest in him around the league.

Isaiah Thomas - Guard

He may be undersized and he may have been the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, but Isaiah Thomas has one of the biggest hearts in the NBA and he can straight up play!

In his prime, Thomas was an elite-level scorer with the ball in his hands, even though he is only 5-foot-9, and believe it or not, he was in consideration for the 2016-17 NBA MVP award. Undergoing hip surgery and dealing with some hip issues since the end of the 2016-17 season though, Thomas is not the player he once was. However, he can still be a terrific mentor for a younger backcourt in this league and Isaiah Thomas has always been a gifted scorer.

Playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets last season, Thomas averaged 8.4 points per game on 40.1% shooting, proving that he still has a little bit left to give in his career.

Rajon Rondo - Guard

One of the best passers in NBA history, Rajon Rondo currently ranks 14th all-time in total assists and over the last couple of seasons, Rondo has been a fantastic backup guard. For his career, Rondo has posted a 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio and three-point shooting has actually been one of his strengths in recent years, as he shot 46.8% from deep in 21 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

A future Hall-of-Famer, the 36-year-old point guard is absolutely worth the final roster spot for a team in this league, especially one that is competing for a title. Rajon Rondo understands what it means to win given that he is a two-time champion and because of his unselfishness, he can provide immediate value in the backcourt.

Other Notable Names Still Available: C DeMarcus Cousins, G Rajon Rondo, G D.J. Augustin, G Wayne Ellington, G/F Jeremy Lamb, C Hassan Whiteside, F Paul Millsap, G Facundo Campazzo, G Avery Bradley