76ers Reportedly Signing Former Bulls And Lakers Player

Mac McClung is a fascinating player, and the Golden State Warriors recently waived him.

Once he cleared waivers, he was available to sign with any team, and he already (reportedly) has a new home.

On Saturday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports the Philadelphia 76ers are signing McClung.

He also adds that the deal will likely land him with their G League affiliate (Delaware Blue Coats).

Hofmann: "Per source, Mac McClung will sign an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sixers. It is expected that he will play for the Delaware Blue Coats this season."

An Exhibit 10 deal lets a player join a team during the preseason, and if they are waived (and spend a certain amount of time with the G League affiliate), they typically get a bonus.

McClung played three college basketball seasons for the Georgetown Hoyas and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

During his final season in school, he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 29 games.

In 2021, he went undrafted, and spent the majority of the season in the G League.

He was impressive, averaging 21.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest in 27 regular season games.

In two NBA games for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Before the Warriors waived him, he was with the team for their trip to Japan, scoring nine points in one of their wins over the Washington Wizards.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised McClung even after the team waived him.

"Letting Mac go was tough," Kerr said to reporters recently. "I love Mac, and I think he's an NBA player."

The 76ers will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 18 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.