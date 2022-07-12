VIRAL: Watch Fight At NBA Summer League

Skip to main content
VIRAL: Watch Fight In Stands At NBA Summer League

A fight in the stands broke out at the NBA Summer League Game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

On Sunday, a fight broke out in the stands at the NBA Summer League game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.  

The video is going viral on Twitter, and has been shared by several accounts. 

The Hornets won the game in double overtime by a score of 89-86.  

Ty-Shon Alexander led the Hornets with 22 points, and he also dished out six assists. 

The Lakers were led by Cole Swider, who scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds. 

Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, began on July 7 and will end on July 17. 

The NBA season ended last month when the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

