Thomas Bryant Signs With Western Conference Team

The Lakers Have Signed A Very Good Player

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Los Angeles Lakers have signed Thomas Bryant.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Thomas Bryant is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year contract.  

Bryant played for the Lakers in 2017 as a rookie, and then he spent the last four seasons on the Washington Wizards.   

He had been on the team before they traded for LeBron James and Anthony Davis (when they had Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle). 

The former Indiana Hoosier has career averages of 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 59% shooting. 

In high school, he was an All-American, and he played two years at Indiana where they went to the Sweet 16 during his freshman season. 

The Lakers had limited flexibility since they are over the cap, so this was a massive pickup for them. 

