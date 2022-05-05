BREAKING: Star Player SUSPENDED For Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dillon Brooks will be suspended for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday evening, but the Grizzlies will be without one of their star players for the game.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3.

Brooks is being suspended for his flagrant 2 foul (that got him ejected) in Game 2.

The foul on Gary Payton II was so violent that Payton has a fractured left elbow.

The series has been intense to say the least, because in the first game Draymond Green also got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul.

That game came down to the buzzer when All-Star Ja Morant missed a shot for the win, and in Game 2 the Grizzlies won a close game by 106-101.

They will be very motivated to get a game back on the road (the next two games are at Chase Center in California), because the Warriors were able to win one game on their home floor and they will not want to head back to Memphis in a 3-1 hole for Game 5.

