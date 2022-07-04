Skip to main content
Player Who Averaged 10 PPG Waived By OKC Thunder

Player Who Averaged 10 PPG Waived By OKC Thunder

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Isaiah Roby.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Isaiah Roby.

On Sunday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Isaiah Roby. 

Scotto: "Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder will waive Isaiah Roby, @hoopshype has learned."

Roby is 23-years-old, and averaged 10.1 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the three-point range and 51.4% shooting from the field.  

At his age, with that kind of production, someone will surly be trying to take a swing at bringing him into training camp or even a guaranteed roster spot. 

The Thunder in a complete rebuilding mode, but they have a ton of draft picks, and several very talented players on the roster. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17891133_168388303_lowres
News

OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18548559_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Steph Curry On Saturday

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18042417_168388303_lowres
News

Carmelo Anthony's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_16286129_168388303_lowres
News

Newest Phoenix Suns Star Sends Out A Viral Tweet

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13010403_168388303_lowres
Rumors

LeBron James Is Reportedly "Rooting Hard" For This Trade

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10448899_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet To J.R. Smith

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17992009_168388303_lowres
News

The Wizards And Nuggets Made A Big Trade On Thursday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former All-Star Guard

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Superstar

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago