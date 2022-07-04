OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby

Player Who Averaged 10 PPG Waived By OKC Thunder
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Isaiah Roby.
Roby is 23-years-old, and averaged 10.1 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the three-point range and 51.4% shooting from the field.
At his age, with that kind of production, someone will surly be trying to take a swing at bringing him into training camp or even a guaranteed roster spot.
The Thunder in a complete rebuilding mode, but they have a ton of draft picks, and several very talented players on the roster.
