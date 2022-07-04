OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby

On Sunday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Isaiah Roby.

Scotto: "Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder will waive Isaiah Roby, @hoopshype has learned."

Roby is 23-years-old, and averaged 10.1 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the three-point range and 51.4% shooting from the field.

At his age, with that kind of production, someone will surly be trying to take a swing at bringing him into training camp or even a guaranteed roster spot.

The Thunder in a complete rebuilding mode, but they have a ton of draft picks, and several very talented players on the roster.

Related stories on NBA basketball