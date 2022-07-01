Former Bucks Star Signs With Warriors

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Donte Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Charania: "Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Player option in Year 2."

The former Villanova star was the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Prior to playing for the Sacramento Kings last season he had spent his entire career on the Bucks.

He now joins another championship organization in the Warriors, who just won their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

He is a productive role player, who defends and can hit the open shot.

The Warriors are notorious for getting the most out of their players (especially role players).

Related stories on NBA basketball