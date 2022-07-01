Skip to main content
BREAKING: Former Bucks Star Signs With Warriors

BREAKING: Former Bucks Star Signs With Warriors

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Donte Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Prior to playing for the Sacramento Kings he played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Donte Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Prior to playing for the Sacramento Kings he played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Donte Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Charania: "Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Player option in Year 2."

The former Villanova star was the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.  

Prior to playing for the Sacramento Kings last season he had spent his entire career on the Bucks. 

He now joins another championship organization in the Warriors, who just won their fourth title in the last eight seasons. 

He is a productive role player, who defends and can hit the open shot. 

The Warriors are notorious for getting the most out of their players (especially role players). 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updated the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15359708_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bucks Star Signs With Warriors

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17876431
News

Ja Morant Tweets Viral Photo After Re-Signing With Memphis Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Arrested The Night Before Free Agency

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Friday Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Sign 2x All-Star Andre Drummond

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_11870767_168388303_lowres
News

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17818535_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Huerter's Amazing Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18365022_168388303_lowres
News

Kevon Looney Opts To Re-Sign With Warriors In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18153380_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trades The Nets Could Pursue Involving Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago