BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Made A Trade

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks have made a trade. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks have made a trade on Saturday.  

Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season." 

Landale averaged 4.9 points per game for the San Antonio Spurs last season.    

The Suns finished the season as the best team in the NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, they ended up losing Game 7 on their home floor in Arizona in an absolute blowout.  

In 2021, they won the Western Conference and made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

Chris Paul was sent to the Suns by the Oklahoma City Thunder that summer, and he helped them end their playoff drought that had lasted for a decade.  

In addition to Devin Booker making the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career, Paul also was in the Finals for the first time in his legendary career.  

As for the Hawks, they won their way through the play-in tournament (they beat the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers), but lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in five games. 

In 2021, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

