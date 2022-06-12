This Stat In The NBA Finals Will Blow Your Mind

How Is It Possible? This Viral Stat In The NBA Finals Will Blow Your Mind
According to StatMuse, Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) is averaging a higher number of points per game than Jayson Tatum's (Boston Celtics) field goal percentage in the NBA Finals.
On Sunday, StatMuse shared an incredible stat in the 2022 NBA Finals that is going viral on Twitter.
Steph Curry is averaging 34.3 points per game through the first four games, while Jayson Tatum is shooting 34.1% from the field.
Therefore, Curry is averaging more points than Tatum's shooting percentage from the field, which is totally remarkable.
The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the series over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.
