Here's What Steph Curry Reportedly Said To The Refs After Draymond Green Was Ejected

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Steph Curry said something to the officials after they ejected Draymond Green from Game 1 between the Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

During the first half, Draymond Green was ejected for a questionable flagrant 2 foul call.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Steph Curry said something to the officials after the ejection.

The Warriros are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to their playoff drought they had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three NBA Championships during that span.

One of the biggest reasons for their drought was the fact that Klay Thompson had missed two straight seasons due to injuries.

Thompson returned for the first time in January, and their success this season is in a huge part to his return.

In addition, Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star Game and Jordan Poole has played outstanding.

As for the Grizzlies, they are a young team but made the NBA Playoffs last season when they lost to the Utah Jazz in five games.

Related stories on NBA basketball