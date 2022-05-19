Skip to main content

Al Horford's Final Status For Game 2

Al Horford has been upgraded to available for Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are back in Miami to take on the Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they will have very good news entering the game.  

Five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford has been upgraded from questionable to available for the game.   

He had missed Game 1 due to healthy and safety protocols, and then been listed as doubtful for Game 2. 

Now, it's official that he will be playing in the game for the Celtics.  

Horford is clearly not the same playing he was when he was in his prime, but he has been a huge help the Celtics during the 2022 playoffs.  

In the second-round, against the Milwaukee Bucks he was especially huge, and they probably don't win that series without him. 

This is Horford's second tenure with the Celtics after playing the last few seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

The best years of his career were with the Atlanta Hawks. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18237190_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Final Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Game 2 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15412480_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Did LaVar Ball Just Reveal Where Zach LaVine Will Sign In Free Agency?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18298025_168388303_lowres
News

What Warriors' Game 1 Victory Against Dallas Means For Rest Of Western Conference Finals

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18285938_168388303_lowres
News

Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler Lives For These Moments

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_5346972_168388303_lowres
News

Charles Barkley Rips Shaq On TNT

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_16017995_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18299630_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic Speaks On Shoulder Injury After Game 1

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago