Al Horford's Final Status For Game 2
The Boston Celtics are back in Miami to take on the Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they will have very good news entering the game.
Five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford has been upgraded from questionable to available for the game.
He had missed Game 1 due to healthy and safety protocols, and then been listed as doubtful for Game 2.
Now, it's official that he will be playing in the game for the Celtics.
Horford is clearly not the same playing he was when he was in his prime, but he has been a huge help the Celtics during the 2022 playoffs.
In the second-round, against the Milwaukee Bucks he was especially huge, and they probably don't win that series without him.
This is Horford's second tenure with the Celtics after playing the last few seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The best years of his career were with the Atlanta Hawks.
