WATCH: Al Horford Puts Giannis Antetokounmpo On A POSTER

Al Horford threw down a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening in Wisconsin, and during the game former NBA All-Star Al Horford threw down a massive dunk.  

Horford put two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on a poster with a dunk and a foul.

The Bucks lead the Celtics 2-1 in the series, so a win on Monday gives them a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. 

As for the Celtics, they can pick up a win and tie up the series at 2-2, which would give them all of the momentum going back to Boston for Game 5. 

The two teams are very similar in terms of the fact that they are led by All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, and they are both elite defensive teams.

The Celtics crushed the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs in a four-game sweep, while the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed. 

