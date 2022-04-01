Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Clippers

The Chicago Bulls played a thriller at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening in Illinois.

They ended up winning the game in overtime by a score of 135-130 to advance to 45-32 on the season in the 77 games that they have played.

After the game, guard Alex Caruso sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bulls are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with five games left in their regular season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball