VIRAL: Jayson Tatum Has A Pet Peeve He Wants Everyone To Know About
On Thursday, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum sent out a hilarious tweet from his Twitter account that has gone viral.
Tatum's tweet said: "Random thought…. When you ask someone a question and they say “huh” and then proceed to answer the question….. i can’t STAND that lol"
Tatum and the Celtics are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks dominated the first game last Saturday afternoon, but the Celtics roared back with a blowout of their own in the second game.
The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 being played in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions, and they crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round this year.
As for the Celtics, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but have had a phenomenal year (finishing as the second seed).
In the first-round this year, they swept the Brooklyn Nets who are led by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
