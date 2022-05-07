Jayson Tatum Has A Pet Peeve He Wants Everyone To Know About

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet from his Twitter account on Thursday. Tatum and the Boston Celtics are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum's tweet said: "Random thought…. When you ask someone a question and they say “huh” and then proceed to answer the question….. i can’t STAND that lol"

The Bucks dominated the first game last Saturday afternoon, but the Celtics roared back with a blowout of their own in the second game.

The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 being played in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions, and they crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round this year.

As for the Celtics, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but have had a phenomenal year (finishing as the second seed).

In the first-round this year, they swept the Brooklyn Nets who are led by superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

