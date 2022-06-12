Steph Curry With His Dad And Klay Thompson's Dad After Game 4

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors tied up the NBA Finals at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics.

The 107-97 win in Game 4 was led by Steph Curry's phenomenal 43 points and ten rebounds.

After the game, Warriors on NBCS shared an incredible clip of Curry with his father (Dell Curry) and Klay Thompson's dad (Mychal Thompson).

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals.

Curry has won two NBA MVP Awards and the Warriors have also won three titles during that span.

Game 5 of the series will be back in California on Monday night at the Chase Center.

