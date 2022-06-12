BEHIND THE SCENES: Steph Curry With His Dad And Klay Thompson's Dad After Game 4
Warriors on NBCS shared an awesome video of Steph Curry with his dad and Klay Thompson's dad after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97.
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors tied up the NBA Finals at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics.
The 107-97 win in Game 4 was led by Steph Curry's phenomenal 43 points and ten rebounds.
After the game, Warriors on NBCS shared an incredible clip of Curry with his father (Dell Curry) and Klay Thompson's dad (Mychal Thompson).
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals.
Curry has won two NBA MVP Awards and the Warriors have also won three titles during that span.
Game 5 of the series will be back in California on Monday night at the Chase Center.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.