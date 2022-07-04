Blake Griffin Still Remains A Free Agent

Skip to main content
July 4 marks the fifth day of free agency, and one of the most famous players in the NBA remains a free agent. 

Five-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is able to sign with any team. 

Griffin is coming off a season where he fell out of the rotation with the Brooklyn Nets. 

He played 17 minutes per game and averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.   

At one point, he was one of the most exciting players in the NBA, and is a five-time All-Star.  

The best years of his career were on the Los Angeles Clippers, but he also made the All-Star Game one time with the Pistons (the other four times were with the Clippers). 

