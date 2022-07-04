Blake Griffin Still Remains A Free Agent

This 5x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
On the fifth day of free agency, Blake Griffin still remains as a free agent. The five-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
July 4 marks the fifth day of free agency, and one of the most famous players in the NBA remains a free agent.
Five-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is able to sign with any team.
Griffin is coming off a season where he fell out of the rotation with the Brooklyn Nets.
He played 17 minutes per game and averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
At one point, he was one of the most exciting players in the NBA, and is a five-time All-Star.
The best years of his career were on the Los Angeles Clippers, but he also made the All-Star Game one time with the Pistons (the other four times were with the Clippers).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.