Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward

Signing a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics on September 22, Luka Samanic was waived by Boston on Monday, first reported by The Athletic’s Jared Weis.

Samanic, 22, was drafted 19th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and ended up spending two seasons with the team. In San Antonio, the Croatian forward ended up playing in a total of 36 regular season games, averaging just 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in about 9.9 minutes per game.

Right ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, Luka Samanic was waived by the Spurs and he signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks shortly after.

Never playing in a single game with the Knicks on his two-way deal, Samanic played in just one game with the Westchester Knicks in the G League, scoring 26 points and grabbing 9 rebounds in 35 minutes of play.

The former first-round pick was waived by the Knicks on March 17 and he did not receive another contract until signing a training camp deal with the Celtics in September. Now, Samanic’s path in the NBA seems uncertain, but he will end up joining the Maine Celtics in the G League for the start of the 2022-23 season.

In his place, the Celtics have decided to sign A.J. Reeves, who went undrafted out of Providence in the 2022 NBA Draft, to an Exhibit-10 training camp deal.

The Boston Celtics are set to begin the 2022-23 NBA season at home against the Philadelphia 76ers in the league’s first game of the new season on October 18.