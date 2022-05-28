LOOK: A Very Famous Guest Is At Celtics-Heat Game 6
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts.
One of the most famous men in the city of Boston at the game, which is surely a great sight to see for fans.
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is sitting on the court.
The Celtics can advance to the NBA Finals with a win, while the Heat can force a Game 7 back in Florida on Sunday night if they win.
The ultimate winner of the series will move on to the NBA finals to square off with the Golden State Warriors for the title.
The Warriors just won the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco against the Dallas Mavericks.
They won the series 4-1, and they won Game 5 by a score of 120-110.
This will be the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals.
