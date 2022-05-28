Skip to main content

LOOK: A Very Famous Guest Is At Celtics-Heat Game 6

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is in attendance at Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts. 

One of the most famous men in the city of Boston at the game, which is surely a great sight to see for fans. 

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is sitting on the court. 

The Celtics can advance to the NBA Finals with a win, while the Heat can force a Game 7 back in Florida on Sunday night if they win.   

The ultimate winner of the series will move on to the NBA finals to square off with the Golden State Warriors for the title. 

The Warriors just won the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco against the Dallas Mavericks.  

They won the series 4-1, and they won Game 5 by a score of 120-110. 

This will be the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18121852_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: A Very Famous Guest Is At Celtics-Heat Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_9860420_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce's Tweet Before The Celtics Hosted The Heat

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_18191693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart And Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18305983_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups For Game 6 Heat-Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17827699_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Potential NBA Draft Night Trades For Non-Playoff Teams To Consider

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 6 On Friday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18291968_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Are Jayson Tatum And Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 6?

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18363166_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What's Next For Dallas Mavericks Entering NBA Offseason?

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago