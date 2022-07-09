BREAKING: Star Rookie Injured During NBA Summer League

On Saturday, Jaden Ivey left the NBA Summer League Game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards with an ankle injury.

Ivey was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (last month) by the Detroit Pistons.

The addition of Ivey to a young roster that includes 2021 second overall pick Cade Cunningham has NBA fans excited to see their backcourt during the 2022-23 NBA

season.

The Pistons have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they had Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond leading the team.

They have been a rebuilding mode for the last few seasons.

