Here's The Photo Kevin Durant Tweeted On Thursday

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a photo.

The tweet has nearly 4,000 likes in less than one hour, and the photo is of a Lil Wayne song.

Durant's caption: "All time raps…perfection"

The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics in just four games.

The sweep took place last month, so the Nets have been off for an entire month.

Currently, they are still four teams left in the NBA Playoffs (Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriros, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat).

The Nets had been expected to win the NBA Championship this season, because they are a team led by Durant and Kyrie Irving.

They also had James Harden, but they traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

Simmons did not play in a game this season for either Philadelphia or Brooklyn.

Durant is a two-time NBA Champion, because he won back-to-back titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

