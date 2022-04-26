Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons Right Before Game 4

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters about Ben Simmons before they hosted the Boston Celtics in Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and before the game head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters about Ben Simmons. 

The All-Star has yet to play in a game so far this season for either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Nets (he was traded at the trading deadline in February). 

The Nets trail the series 3-0 after they lost at home in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Saturday evening. 

Therefore, a loss in Game 4 would end their season, while a win would extend their season and maybe open the possibility of Simmons making his debut. 

When the Nets signed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the summer of 2019, they probably did not expect that they would be in this situation. 

The pair lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season, and Durant did not play in his first season with the team (due to injury) and they lost in the first-round. 

As for the Celtics, they have been showing how they are a legitimate contender to make the NBA Finals this season. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

