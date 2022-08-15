Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Shuts Down Rumors Pertaining To Possible Retirement

Amidst rumors that he may retire over playing for the Brooklyn Nets, All-Star Kevin Durant has made his stance on this rumor very clear on social media.

Kevin Durant is always very clear in his opinions and tends to set the record straight a lot of times in regards to rumors that bring up his name.

On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein had an intriguing report about Durant. During summer league in Las Vegas, Stein noted that one of the “most well-connected team executives” he speaks with regularly insisted to him that “Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets.”

With this report circulating around social media on Monday, Kevin Durant saw all the talk and decided to voice his opinion on the matter, giving the best intel on this matter seeing as he is the one saying it.

Durant via Twitter: “I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. S*** is comical at this point.”

While he has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and has backed up his request to team owner Joseph Tsai, Durant still remains a member of the Nets organization.

Frustrations may be setting in for the 12-time All-Star at this point seeing as he requested a trade at the end of June, but he is having no thoughts of retiring.

Arguably the best player in the league when fully-healthy, Durant was an early favorite for the 2021-22 MVP award during the first quarter of the season and he is more than capable of playing at the high-level he is for several more seasons.

Truly one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant is not closing to call it quits yet and whether he returns to the Nets or goes to a new team, he will once again be one of the best players on the floor during the 2022-23 NBA season. 

News

By Brett Siegeljust now
