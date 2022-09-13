Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

The Brooklyn Nets have revealed their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season after dealing with a lot of drama surrounding All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this offseason.

This offseason has not been easy whatsoever for the Brooklyn Nets, as they seemed to be in the headlines each and every day due to drama that surrounded All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Nobody seemed to be happy with the direction this franchise was going and while he requested a trade in June, Durant and the Nets have seemed to smooth things over and have decided to move on.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Nets definitely look like a championship contending team on paper and with both Irving and Durant still being the leaders of this team, Brooklyn could wind up finding quite a bit of success.

Not to mention, they could look really good doing so with their new Statement Edition jerseys that the team released on Tuesday.

Every team in the NBA has their own Statement Edition jerseys, which are basically just alternate uniforms that the team will wear for nationally televised games throughout the season.

The Nets are a very historic NBA franchise and the “all-black” nature of this uniform definitely represents their history in this league for one particular reason.

“Ten years ago, the Brooklyn Nets made history as the first NBA team to wear black and white as its primary colors,” Andrew Karson, the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Strategy and Solutions at BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, said. “For New Yorkers, black has been the uniform for decades – it’s chic, and for many represents edginess, sophistication and elegance. We’re proud to continue that tradition as we enter the Nets’ second decade in Brooklyn with a new twist on the classic Icon uniform.”

Brooklyn will debut their new Statement Edition on October 21, the team’s second game of the season, against the Toronto Raptors and they will continue to wear these jerseys for each Friday night home game as part of this season’s Friday Night Live events.

This new Statement Edition uniform will be worn by the Nets a total of seven times during the regular season against the Toronto Raptors (twice), Atlanta Hawks (twice), Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Coming off of a 44-38 season and losing in the first-round of the 2022 playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets will be looking to prove that they are one of the best teams in the NBA during the 2022-23 season and that they have what it takes to win a title. 

