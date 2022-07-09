Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Friday
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Friday. Durant has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets.
The 12-time NBA All-Star quote tweeted a tweet from Twitter user @DuxJones.
@DuxJones: @KDTrey5 I remember when the whole @okcthunder squad rocked these jawns against the Mavs…@BleacherReport @brkicks
Durant: "Tough"
The Nets had a tough ending to their season as they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
In addition, they were swept, which was a huge disappointment considering they were seen as a title contender before the year.
Last week, Durant requested a trade from the Nets, according to ESPN' Adrian Wojnarowski.
