Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Friday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Friday. Durant has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Nets.

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter. 

The 12-time NBA All-Star quote tweeted a tweet from Twitter user @DuxJones.   

@DuxJones: @KDTrey5 I remember when the whole @okcthunder squad rocked these jawns against the Mavs…@BleacherReport @brkicks

Durant: "Tough"

The Nets had a tough ending to their season as they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. 

In addition, they were swept, which was a huge disappointment considering they were seen as a title contender before the year. 

Last week, Durant requested a trade from the Nets, according to ESPN' Adrian Wojnarowski.  

