Skip to main content

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.

On Thursday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.  

Durant's tweet said: "It’s like, I enjoy doing nothing but when I’m tired of doing nothing, I gotta do something. This is my fight"

The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. 

Durant and fellow superstar Kyrie Irving took a lot of heat for the loss, because they were swept. 

In their tenure with Brooklyn, they have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs. 

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant had been on the Golden State Warriors for three seasons. 

Durant and the Warriors made the NBA Finals in all three seasons, and won the NBA Championship twice. 

As for the Celtics, after sweeping the Nets they moved on to the second-round of the playoffs to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Their current series is tied up at 1-1 with the next two games being played in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16238247_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_17283999_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18028310_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Thursday

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18192146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18205479_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From 76ers-Heat Game 2 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel26 minutes ago
USATSI_18192149_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyler Herro Said After The Heat Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17693331_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Heat Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_14088899_168388303_lowres
News

Latest Updates Regarding Sacramento Kings' Coaching Search

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18206285_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Luka Doncic Had To Be Held Back From A Heckling Suns Fan

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago