Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.

On Thursday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Durant's tweet said: "It’s like, I enjoy doing nothing but when I’m tired of doing nothing, I gotta do something. This is my fight"

The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week.

Durant and fellow superstar Kyrie Irving took a lot of heat for the loss, because they were swept.

In their tenure with Brooklyn, they have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant had been on the Golden State Warriors for three seasons.

Durant and the Warriors made the NBA Finals in all three seasons, and won the NBA Championship twice.

As for the Celtics, after sweeping the Nets they moved on to the second-round of the playoffs to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Their current series is tied up at 1-1 with the next two games being played in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Related stories on NBA basketball