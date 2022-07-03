Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Skip to main content
On Thursday, ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Bruce Brown has left the Brooklyn Nets so sign a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." 

Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team.  

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Nuggets lost in the first-round to the Golden State Warriors in five games. 

Both the Celtics and the Warriors went all the way to the NBA Finals, and the Warriors won the NBA Championship in six games. 

