Kevin Durant Has A Viral Question

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going viral on Tuesday night. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are currently playing the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Durant's tweet said: "Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba?"  

Durant's tweet said: "Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba?"

Over 8,000 people have either quote tweeted or commented on the tweet.   

Durant and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Not only did they lose in the first-round, but they were swept, which was a huge surprise considering that they have Durant and Kyrie Irving.   

They had been expected to be a team playing for an NBA Championship at the beginning of the season. 

During Durant and Irving's tenure in Brooklyn, they have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs. 

In 2021, they lost in the second-round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals facing off with the Miami Heat after they eliminated the Bucks in the second-round. 

