Watch Kevin Durant Get Booed In Greece

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was booed at a basketball arena in Greece. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, a video of Kevin Durant in a basketball arena in Greece getting booed was going viral on Twitter.

The loss in the first-round was bad, but getting swept by the Celtics was a total shocker considering the Nets have Durant and Kyrie Irving who are superstars in the primes of their careers.

Durant won two NBA Titles and made three straight NBA Finals appearances before signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019 (with Irving).

Irving and Durant's tenure in Brooklyn has been a failure to date, because they have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

Irving won an NBA Title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, but he has failed to make it out of the second-round since then (with the Celtics or Nets).

As for the Celtics, they are in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.