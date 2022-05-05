Skip to main content

VIRAL: Watch Kevin Durant Get Booed In Greece

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was booed at a basketball arena in Greece. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, a video of Kevin Durant in a basketball arena in Greece getting booed was going viral on Twitter. 

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.  

The loss in the first-round was bad, but getting swept by the Celtics was a total shocker considering the Nets have Durant and Kyrie Irving who are superstars in the primes of their careers.

Durant won two NBA Titles and made three straight NBA Finals appearances before signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019 (with Irving). 

Irving and Durant's tenure in Brooklyn has been a failure to date, because they have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs. 

Irving won an NBA Title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, but he has failed to make it out of the second-round since then (with the Celtics or Nets).

As for the Celtics, they are in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant Get Booed In Greece

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18192615_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyler Herro Posted To Instagram After Winning 6th Man Of The Year

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17358486_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Posts Viral Video On Twitter On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_10604464_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Paul Pierce Tweeted About Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Joined This List With Only LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17868072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Huge Ben Simmons Injury News

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs FINAL Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15031418_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18197255_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Bucks-Celtics Game 2 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago